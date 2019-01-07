Pet of the Week: Chevy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Chevy is a handsome 8-year-old bulldog/terrier mix. He was transferred to the Metro East Humane Society from a shelter in St. Louis County.

Don't let his grumpy face fool you, this 80-pound guy is sweet as can be! Chevy's heavy breathing and grunts make him a fan favorite at MEHS.

Chevy's done well with other dogs and walks well on a leash. He demands that he be as close as possible to his favorite person in the room at all times!

You can visit Chevy at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.