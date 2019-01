× St. Louis Post-Dispatch relocating to smaller building downtown

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Post-Dispatch will soon move out of its longtime home and relocate to a smaller building about a block away in downtown.

Our news partners at the Post-Dispatch reported Monday the paper signed a “letter of intent” to lease space inside a three-building at 901 N. 10th Street.

The paper sold its current home at 900 N. Tucker to StarLake Holdings, which also owns the Post-Dispatch’s new headquarters.