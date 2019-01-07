Steering committee gathers to discuss upgrades needed in Mehlville schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEHLVILLE, MO. - Changes could be on the way for the Mehlville School District. Some of the buildings in the district are due for some updates, such as bathrooms, parking areas, and school security. The district superintendent said there's an opportunity to get the improvements done in 2020 without changing the tax rate. The projects would require placing a proposition on the ballot.

"I think the facilities need to be updated, everything from libraries to bathrooms," said Erin Bauman, a teacher and a parent in the school district.

A steering committee met at Washington Middle School on Monday night to get the ball rolling and to start discussing projects that need to be done.

"There were several exterior concerns, some interior upgrades," said Matt Behrens, a parent of a student in the district.

District Superintendent Chris Gaines said the buildings are in need of new HVAC systems. He said the needs will also vary from school to school.

The steering committee will meet at every school in the district over the next year and a half to talk about the projects. Here is the schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019: Oakville Middle School

Thursday, March 7, 2019: Bierbaum Elementary School

Thursday, April 4, 2019: Rogers Elementary School