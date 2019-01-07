Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Tim’s Travels: Winter Fearless Fermentation

Posted 6:31 am, January 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32AM, January 7, 2019

ST. LOUIS -  Looking to learn a healthy new skill for the new year?

Tim Ezell was live in Maplewood for a preview of  Fun Fearless Fermentation!  Ezell and Robin Wheeler made delicious basics: a green cabbage sauerkraut, winter kimchi, wine vinegar, and sourdough starter.

 Winter Fearless Fermentation
Larder & Cupboard, 7310 Manchester Road, Maplewood, MO
Wednesday, January 16
630pm - 830pm

Recipes:

Kimchi Omelette
Yield: 1 omelette

3 eggs, beaten
Salt and pepper
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoon shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup kimchi, squeezed dry and chopped

 Sourdough biscuits
Yield: 6 large biscuits

4 1/4 oz. pastry flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
4 oz. butter, cut into small cubes and chilled
8 oz. sourdough starter

 Sauerkraut
Yield: one quart

1 medium head of green cabbage (about 3 pounds), shredded
1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon caraway seeds (optional)