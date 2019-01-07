Tim’s Travels: Winter Fearless Fermentation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking to learn a healthy new skill for the new year?

Tim Ezell was live in Maplewood for a preview of Fun Fearless Fermentation! Ezell and Robin Wheeler made delicious basics: a green cabbage sauerkraut, winter kimchi, wine vinegar, and sourdough starter.

Winter Fearless Fermentation

Larder & Cupboard, 7310 Manchester Road, Maplewood, MO

Wednesday, January 16

630pm - 830pm

Recipes:

Kimchi Omelette

Yield: 1 omelette

3 eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoon shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup kimchi, squeezed dry and chopped

Sourdough biscuits

Yield: 6 large biscuits

4 1/4 oz. pastry flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

4 oz. butter, cut into small cubes and chilled

8 oz. sourdough starter

Sauerkraut

Yield: one quart

1 medium head of green cabbage (about 3 pounds), shredded

1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon caraway seeds (optional)