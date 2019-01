Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If money holds you back this semester from getting the degree you dream of, a St. Louis nonprofit may have a solution for you. The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis has been investing millions into the education of todays youth. Teresa Steinkamp, the Advising Director, stops by Fox 2 News to talk about the program, their interest free loans, and the grants they give to 500 students annually.

For more information: www.Sfstl.org