EUREKA, Mo. - There are plenty of puppies at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka. Late last year the center welcomed 23 pups into the family.

FOX 2`s Katherine Hessel was live at the research center where the pups are getting their first check-ups Tuesday.

It’s check up time!! The pups were weighed and got all of their shots. The final count was 13 girls and 10 boys ⁦@STLWolfCenter⁩ ⁦@FOX2now⁩ #Africanpaintedwolfpups pic.twitter.com/AE7uOEYNi9 — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) January 8, 2019