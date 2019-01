Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Many of you may have a new year's resolution to get into shape, get healthier, go to the gym. But have you thought of your mental health? Perhaps you're considering counseling or therapy. Dr. Jessi Gold, an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Washington University, visited Fox 2 News to answer some of those questions that might be weighing on you.

For more information: https://www.Nami.Org/find-support

Phone: (800) 950-NAMI