Metro East to get economic boost from Spire natural gas pipeline construction

ALTON, IL - Heavy machinery is moving into Alton, Illinois and along with it, hundreds of jobs and an economic boost to the area.

An empty lot at Storey Lane and Fosterburg Road is transforming into a staging area for equipment to construct the Spire STL Pipeline.

Spire says the majority of construction will kick off next week, providing more than 400 new jobs over the next seven months.

Michels Corporation Construction is building the natural gas pipeline which will run 65 miles through farmland from Scott County to St. Louis County. Spire Inc. will own and operate the pipeline.

“We’re really happy to be bringing a new supply source to the region it’s good for the community,” said Scott Jaskowiak, President of Spire STL Pipeline. “Short term long-term it’s good for all people in the region do you know what helps create industry going forward because it creates more affordable and reliable infrastructure to the region,” he said.