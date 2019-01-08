Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mock 'Tuna' Recipe From the Fabulously Vegan Kitchen

Ingredients:

15 Oz of Garbanzo Beans aka Chickpeas

3 Tbsp of Vegan Mayo

2 Stalk of Celery Chopped

3 Green Onion

1 Garlic Clove Minced

1 Tsp Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Tsp Celery Seed

1/4 Red Bell Pepper diced

2 Tsp Old Bay

1/2 Tsp Tahini

1 Tsp Onion Powder

Dash of Nutritional Yeast

1/2 Tsp Fresh Ground Black Pepper

1/4 Tsp Sea Salt

Directions:

- Place ingredients in a food processor and pulse a few times.

- Be careful not to puree.

- Use large spoon to place in bowl and eat as a dip, on top of a salad or make a sandwich!

FabulouslyVegan & Oil+Water Naturopathic

Presents: "The Functional Gastrolab"

Diversified Health & Wellness Center

Feb. 9th 2 - 3:30 P.M.

11042 Manchester Rd.

Kirkwood