ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mock 'Tuna' Recipe From the Fabulously Vegan Kitchen
Ingredients:
15 Oz of Garbanzo Beans aka Chickpeas
3 Tbsp of Vegan Mayo
2 Stalk of Celery Chopped
3 Green Onion
1 Garlic Clove Minced
1 Tsp Fresh Lemon Juice
1 Tsp Celery Seed
1/4 Red Bell Pepper diced
2 Tsp Old Bay
1/2 Tsp Tahini
1 Tsp Onion Powder
Dash of Nutritional Yeast
1/2 Tsp Fresh Ground Black Pepper
1/4 Tsp Sea Salt
Directions:
- Place ingredients in a food processor and pulse a few times.
- Be careful not to puree.
- Use large spoon to place in bowl and eat as a dip, on top of a salad or make a sandwich!
