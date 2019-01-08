× Officer exposed to unknown substance following car accident in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Metro West Fire Protection District was called to the scene of a car accident after a St. Louis County police officer was exposed to an unknown substance.

The accident occurred at Eager and S. Hanley roads in Brentwood.

According to Brentwood Police Chief Joseph L. Spiess Jr., the officer stopped to see if he could help. However, the driver ran from the car. The officer chased after the driver and apprehended the person.

The officer was then exposed to a substance in the car.

Metro West’s hazmat team was called to examine the officer.

At the moment, it’s unclear why the driver fled their vehicle.