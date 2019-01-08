Prosecutor Bell unveils plan to fight opioid abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Opioid abuse is an epidemic that is plaguing the entire United States and it’s something many are trying to combat and newly elected St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell is set to announce his plans to deal with the opioid crisis at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Bell wants to offer treatment instead of filing charges; he calls it The Bell Plan. The idea is to expand diversion programs for non-violent offenders who have an addiction or mental health issues.

This is just one of the many changes Bell had in mind as he looked to take over the office.

Bell believes that treatment for nonviolent offenders will make them less likely to re-offend thus breaking the cycle that normally ends in violent crime and prison.

His office is teaming with several groups to manage The Bell Plan, including Affinia Healthcare, Mallinckrodt, The Urban League, Better Family Life, and Beyond Housing.