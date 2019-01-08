Residents angry over health report on Bridgeton landfill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. - Tensions flared at Monday nights meeting regarding the Bridgeton landfill.

People who live and work in the area say state health officials did not adequately address their concerns that the site is contributing to cancers, birth defects, and other chronic health conditions.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, a health report released in September is based on air monitoring data from 2013 to 2016. It says exposure to fumes from the landfill may cause breathing problems, headache, nausea or fatigue, but not cancer or other chronic diseases.

Residents say the report is now three years old and needs to be updated.