Snow may be in this weekend’s forecast for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We may get some wintry weather this weekend. The National Weather Service says that a low-pressure system is expected to come in from the Southern Plains to the lower Mississippi Valley on Friday into Saturday. This has the potential to bring some rain or snow to St. Louis.

Temperatures in the area are forecast to be cold enough this weekend to support some accumulating snow. The entire St. Louis area may see some rain or snow from this storm. It is too soon to predict how much precipitation we may get. The forecast may change before Friday.

