St. Louis police arrest man accused of attempted kidnapping and assault

ST. LOUIS – A suspected kidnapper is behind bars thanks to two video cameras downtown.

Lavell Benford faces charges of assault, armed criminal action, and kidnapping after police say his crimes were caught on camera.

According to police, the victim got into her parked car along Market Street near the City Garden at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, January 6. Benford also got into the victim’s car, he pointed a gun at her, put his hand on her leg and told her drive.

The victim tried to stop a few times but according to police Benford threatened her. She fought back and hit Benford. He then hit her in the head with a gun and then ran off at 18th and Market.

Police said it was all caught on camera by a downtown surveillance camera that is part of the Real Time Crime Center.

A license plate reading camera was able to identify Benford’s car and he was taken into custody.