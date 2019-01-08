St. Louis Zoo to host international children’s film festival

ST. LOUIS – For the third year in a row the St. Louis Zoo is hosting the Big Eyes, Big Minds International Children’s Film Festival of Saint Louis. The festival highlights award-winning features ages 2 to 18 years old.

The features include live-action and animated short films ranging from 1 minute to 30 minutes.

Screenings will be held in the zoo’s Anheuser-Busch Theater in The Living World at 10:30 am, 1 pm, and 2:15 pm on Saturdays, February 9th, 16th, and 23rd.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the days of the events or online at stlzoo.org/filmfest. Admission is $9 per person for ages 2 and up. Children under 2 are free. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.