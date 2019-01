Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A hobby is a great way to relax and step away from the stress of the day.

If you are in need of a hobby Tim Ezell has a place to find the perfect fit for you.

Schaefer Hobby Shop is an all hands-on, in motion store.

They carry everything from drones, train, boxcars remote controlled cars, hot wheels, latch hook kit, kids crafts, engraving painting building kits and more.