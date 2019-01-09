× Affton man wins $100,000 Missouri Lottery prize

AFFTON, Mo. – An Affton man can hit the holiday road for a Vegas vacation or even a European vacation after winning a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation™” scratchers ticket.

Daniel Bates said he’d stopped at Wallis Petroleum on Mackenzie Road on December 21 to redeem a few winning tickets. While at the convenience store, he opted to buy a “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation™” scratchers ticket.

While he normally doesn’t scratch his tickets in the store, Bates said he opted to do so that particular day.

“I was scratching and thought, ‘Wait a minute, now…This is a joke, right?’” he said.

After confirming the ticket was indeed a winner, Bates returned home to tell his wife and grandson that he’d won big.

Bates said the winnings will go toward home maintenance and he’ll save the rest.

The “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation™” game is a $5 scratchers ticket that started on October 15, 2018. Bates claimed the third of five $100,000 top prizes available in the game.