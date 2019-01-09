Amazon warehouse workers plan to unionize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Amazon could be facing a new challenge from within, a group of warehouse workers in New York is planning to unionize.

The employees at the Staten Island warehouse say they're often forced to work 60 hours per week for low pay With high expectations from their managers.

Some say taking a bathroom break makes it impossible to meet the minimum work requirement Putting them at risk of discipline.

Amazon says these workers do not represent how the majority of employees feel and wants a chance to talk out the situation before any attempts to unionize take place.