Cardinals announce 360-degree virtual views of new Ballpark Village apartments

ST. LOUIS – You could soon call the Cardinals your neighbors as new apartments are set to come to Ballpark Village.

Bill DeWitt III, President of the Cardinals, calls his office the catbird seat of downtown living.

Every day in some small way, downtown is ever-changing as three Paric cranes hover over Broadway and Clark and at Clark and South 8th Street, they are a constant reminder of the downtown renaissance in this river city.

The 21st century St. Louis skyline is ever developing, as Bill DeWitt and Nick Benjamin, Vice President of Development for The Cornish Companies, said at Wednesday morning's launch of the 360-degree tours of each apartment home online at OneCardinalWay.com. They're 360-degree virtual views that don't yet exist but will very soon.

Now the public can go on the website and see the unit, pricing, and process for leasing the apartments under construction.

The $265 million project is on pace to open the office building in August, with the health club, retail, and restaurants opening later in the year. By the spring or early summer of 2020, apartments should be available for occupancy.