Conservation Connection: Eagle Day

Posted 12:18 pm, January 9, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - If you have an interest in America's symbol the bald eagle, then Eagle Day is for you. Eagle Day will be on January 19-20 from 9a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge. The event is free of charge and includes a chance to see wild eagles, displays, a life-size eagle nest to climb in, and the Bird Sanctuary will have a program with live eagles to meet. Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation,  joins Fox 2 Now to tell us more.

For more information: Mdc.mo.gov