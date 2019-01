× Crash closes St. Charles Rock Road near Lambert Airport

BRIDGETON, MO- An accident has closed all lanes of St. Charles Rock Road near Northwest Industrial Wednesday morning.

A truck and an Oats Transit bus were involved in the crash.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Traffic is backed up in the area, drivers are urged to take Earth City Expressway or Taussig to 370 while the crash is cleared from the roadway.

A reported crash in Bridgeton on St Charles Rock Rd between Taussig and Rock Industrial Park @fox2now #stltraffic — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) January 9, 2019