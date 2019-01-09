Father, 1-year-old daughter caught-up in shootout outside East St. Louis store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 1-year-old girl and her father were caught in the crossfire Tuesday night as they walked to a store in East St. Louis.

Two people were taken into custody but the search continues for additional gunmen.

The shootout happened around 9 p.m. near Bond Avenue and S. 11th Street, across from the John Deshields Housing Complex.

Police said a group of men was standing outside of a store when a car drove by and someone in the car opened fire. The man was pushing his daughter in a stroller when the shooting started.

The 1-year-old child was shot in the arm. She’s recovering in the hospital.

Authorities said her 26-year-old father had recently moved to the area.

“I think it just shows that lack of respect for property or anything general from some of these subjects out there,” said East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon. “They did not pay attention to anything; if any kids were in there or anything. It’s a senseless crime and there is no reason, no respect for the child’s life, her father’s life. The suspects have tunnel vision who they are shooting at that it.”

The chief said police were questioning the two men in custody and reviewing surveillance video from businesses in the area. No charges have been filed as of yet.