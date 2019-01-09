ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Government shutdown cancels Ben Carson’s prayer breakfast speech in Missouri

Posted 10:02 am, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, January 9, 2019

HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The federal government shutdown has scrambled plans for the Missouri governor’s annual prayer breakfast.

Department Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson had been scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Thursday event.

But a spokeswoman for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson confirmed Wednesday that Carson had canceled because of the shutdown affecting his agency. The governor’s office says St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts will take Carson’s place.

The breakfast typically draws hundreds of people and is hosted during the first week of the legislative session. Ticket proceeds benefit a leadership forum on faith and values for college students.