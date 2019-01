Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Harley Davidson drops new details about its first, all-electric motorcycle. Livewire will be released in August but the bike-maker is taking pre-orders now.

The electric bike goes from zero to 60 in under four seconds and requires no clutch or shifting.

Harley-Davidson says it will be able to travel 110 city miles on a single charge.

You can have your own for about $30,000