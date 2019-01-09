Hidden Valley to reopen ahead of winter storm expected over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO - The snowmaking machines at Hidden Valley will be operating throughout the night Wednesday. The ski area plans to reopen at 1 p.m. on Thursday and snow tubing will open back up Friday at 5 p.m.

The winter recreation complex in Wildwood had to temporarily close because of recent warmer weather. Overnight temperatures into the 20’s will allow Hidden Valley to blanket its entire area with as much as 8 inches of fresh snow as they continuously send water into the freezing air.

“At full blast, we can pump 6,600 gallons a minute out of 110 snow guns,” said Hidden Valley General Manager Greg Gavrilets. “So, we’re in the process of kicking all the guns on right now and really maximizing what Mother Nature gives us tonight.”

Gavrilets also credits area road crews for making sure the streets around Hidden Valley will be in good shape if snow falls this weekend. He said, “Thanks to them we can get folks out here and enjoy the beautiful powder and whatever amount comes from the sky.”