Man found tied up, locked in closet after robbery in Central West End

CENTRAL WEST END – Police are investigating after a man was found tied up, and locked in a room closet Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was found barricaded in the closet of his home located in the 4300 block of Lindell Boulevard around 12:30 p.m.

The victim was allowing an unknown man to spend that night at his home. As the night continued, the suspect got angry with the victim and demanded the man’s money at gunpoint police say.

After taking the victims money, the suspect tied the man’s hands and barricaded him in a closet. The suspect then got away wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and tan Timberland work boots.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after the man was discovered inside the closet by a friend.

The investigation is ongoing.