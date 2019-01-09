× Man killed in central Missouri identified as 34-year-old man

FULTON, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have identified the victim of a central Missouri killing as a 34-year-old man.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says Lauro Garza-Perez of Columbia was found over the weekend in a business parking lot near the Boone County line after a report that shots were fired in the area. The Columbia Daily Tribue reports that the death has been ruled a homicide.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism says people fled the area before deputies arrived.