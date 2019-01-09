× Missing Missouri 6-year-old found hidden in attic; mother in custody

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A 6-year-old Bourbon boy, missing since August 2018, was found alive Tuesday in an attic in Laclede County in southwest Missouri. LakeNewsOnline.com, a Lake of the Ozarks news source, reports that the missing boy’s mother has been taken into police custody.

Braedence Jones was not returned from his mother to his father, Ryan Jones, during a visit to Camden County on August 3, 2018. The Missouri State Highway Patrol then issued an endangered person advisory in October.

Braedence’s mother, Aubrey Ferguson, was wanted for felony child abduction. She was on the run from authorities. KY3-TV reports that Braedence was found Tuesday hidden in an attic after officers executed a search warrant at a home in Laclede County on January 8, 2019. His mother and Woodrow Ziegler, another suspect in the case, have been placed under arrest. Ziegler is a felon and was court-ordered to not be around Braedence. He is one of the reasons an endangered person advisory was issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Ferguson and her son went missing in Camden County and were found in Laclede County. Investigators say she refused to bring their son back to his father. The two share custody but he lives with Ryan Jones. The Missouri Highway Patrol has now canceled their endangered person advisory.

On Tuesday evening, Jones’ girlfriend Breanne Dominguez posted a series of Facebook posts showing Braedence reunited with his father.

“OUR LITTLE BOY IS HOME. GOD IS SOOOO GOOD!!!!💜 Thank you all for the prayers, shared, phone calls and etc. we don’t know how to thank everyone enough. Our hearts are so full of joy atm. Just thank you everyone…” writes Breanne Marie Dominguez in a Facebook post.





