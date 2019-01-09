× Missouri Legislature convenes with new leaders

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers have convened their 2019 session with new faces in many places.

The 100th General Assembly officially began a little after noon Wednesday with new members in about one-third of the seats.

Both chambers have new leaders after the previous ones were forced out by term limits.

Colleagues elected Republican Rep. Elijah Haahr as House speaker and Republican Sen. Dave Schatz as Senate president pro tem.

Senate Republicans hold a 24-10 majority over Democrats. House Republicans have a 115-47 majority with one vacancy. That empty seat belonged to Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who won re-election in November but was appointed in December as state treasurer. Fitzpatrick is to take the oath as treasurer next Monday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has said he wants to focus on workforce development and infrastructure.