No takers for historic southwest Missouri bridge

WEBB CITY, Mo. (AP) _ No one wants an eight-decade-old southwest Missouri bridge that state transportation officials were giving away for free.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Missouri Department of Transportation had to offer to donate the Route D bridge in Jasper County for reuse because it was eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Officials said no one presented a proposal to reuse the bridge before the deadline.

The bridge was built in 1935 but had suffered severe deterioration. It spans Center Creek between Webb City and Oronogo. Construction on the new bridge will start this spring.

MoDOT’s senior historic preservation specialist, Karen Daniels, says it’s “very difficult” to give away state bridges. She says it’s easier to find people interested in relocating county bridges because they tend to be narrower.