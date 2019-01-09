× Police investigating shooting near Ferguson Middle School

FERGUSON, MO – The Ferguson Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that occurred across the street from Ferguson Middle School Wednesday evening. The school is located in the 700 block of January Avenue in Ferguson.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the victim was shot in the leg suffering a non-life-threatening injury. The victim sought help at the middle school after being shot.

The school at the time was hosting a basketball game.

Police don’t know if the victim or shooting is related to the basketball game.

Fox 2/News 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.