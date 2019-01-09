Several inches of snow in this weekend’s forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The gusty northwest winds have done their work. It’s cold again! Sunny but still breezy Wednesday, highs only in the upper 30°s. Wind chills in the 20°s.

Winds ease by this evening. A few clouds overnight and cold with lows near 20°. A cold but quiet day Thursday, highs in the mid 30°s.

All eyes on Friday night and Saturday. Clouds increase Friday and snow moves in Friday night and continue Saturday. Still lots of questions (start time, sleet mixing in, etc.) but it does look like several inches of snow for the Bi-State.



See the current weather radar here.

Grab our app here for info on the go: