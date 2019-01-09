Spirit of St. Louis: The Alzheimer Association’s helpline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Now that family gatherings are behind us with the holidays, did you notice anything different about an elderly loved ones? Perhaps they are showing signs of some memory or cognitive problems, so what can you do now? Steve Miskovic is a social worker with the Alzheimers Association and the Greater Missouri Chapter and joins Fox 2 News to tell about how the organization and how you can donate to their Spirit of St. Louis campaign.

For more information: www.ALZ.org

Phone helpline: 1-800-272-3900