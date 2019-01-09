× SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital gets large grant for research in childhood cancer

Good news for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis and its fight against childhood cancer.

The hospital has received more than $96,000 from the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. The foundation is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants. Cardinal Glennon is using the money for clinical trials to find cures for many cancers.

“We’re the only institution in St. Louis that received that this year and it provides infrastructure for our clinical research projects so we can continue to offer really the most cutting-edge medicine to children in an environment like this,” said Dr. Lauren Draper, SLUCare Pediatric Oncologist at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation has awarded $1.7 million dollars in grants to help institutions across the country treat more kids on clinical trials.