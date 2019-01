Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With more than 4,500 exhibitors and 180,000 people coming to Las Vegas to all be apart of the CES convention, it's kind of a big deal. Mario Armstrong, Digital Lifestyle Expert, talks live to Fox 2 Now to tell you more about what cool, new tech gadgets to expect at this years CES convention.

For more information: BestofCES.com