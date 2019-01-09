The perfect wintertime pairing at Longhorn Steakhouse

ST. LOUIS - For the perfect pairing this wintertime, Longhorn Steakhouse has you covered. The combination is a perfect steak as well as home old fashioned bourbon to warm you inside. Dan Timmons, a Grill Master at Longhorn Steakhouse in O'Fallon Missouri visits the Fox 2 Now kitchen to teach how to properly prepare this yummy meal.
Ingredients for steak:
4 12 oz. Boneless ribeye steaks
3 tablespoons salt
1 tablespoon pepper
1 tablespoon granulated onion powder
1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder
1 teaspoon of canola oil
Directions:
-Season the steak the right way: two passes of seasoning for bone-in cuts, one for boneless cuts
-apply oil to grill to prevent sticking
-grill 2-3 minutes on each side
-don`t forget a lemon sauce butter on top of the steak for additional flavor
-longhorn steakhouse`s 12 oz. Boneless ribeye are grilled on a flat-top grill, similar to a sauté pan or griddle that can be used at home.
-heat the griddle to a medium-high or high.
-season ribeye steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion, and garlic powder.
-add some canola oil to the griddle.
For more information: www.Longhornsteakhouse.com
Phone: (636) 379-8620
Longhorn Steakhouse
2102 Highway K
O'fallon, MO 63368