The perfect wintertime pairing at Longhorn Steakhouse

ST. LOUIS - For the perfect pairing this wintertime, Longhorn Steakhouse has you covered. The combination is a perfect steak as well as home old fashioned bourbon to warm you inside. Dan Timmons, a Grill Master at Longhorn Steakhouse in O'Fallon Missouri visits the Fox 2 Now kitchen to teach how to properly prepare this yummy meal.

Ingredients for steak:

4 12 oz. Boneless ribeye steaks

3 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon granulated onion powder

1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder

1 teaspoon of canola oil

Directions:

-Season the steak the right way: two passes of seasoning for bone-in cuts, one for boneless cuts

-apply oil to grill to prevent sticking

-grill 2-3 minutes on each side

-don`t forget a lemon sauce butter on top of the steak for additional flavor

-longhorn steakhouse`s 12 oz. Boneless ribeye are grilled on a flat-top grill, similar to a sauté pan or griddle that can be used at home.

-heat the griddle to a medium-high or high.

-season ribeye steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion, and garlic powder.

-add some canola oil to the griddle.

For more information: www.Longhornsteakhouse.com

Phone: (636) 379-8620

Longhorn Steakhouse

2102 Highway K

O'fallon, MO 63368