× Binnington stays hot in Blues net, leads team to 4-1 win over Montreal

Three days after posting a shutout in his first NHL start, Blues rookie goalie Jordan Binnington won again in the Blues net. Binnington stopped 28 of 29 shots in their 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues started the scoring on Robert Thomas’ power play goal in the first period. Thomas later left the game with an injury after being checked into the boards. Oskar Sundqvist doubled the Blues lead when he scored a shorthanded goal, making it 2-0.

Jay Bouwmeester scored on a two on one break with Robby Fabbri to increase the Blues lead to 3-0 in the second period. Binnington, going for his second straight shutout, surrendered only one goal to the Canadiens, when Brendan Gallagher scored on the power play at 9:02 of the second period.

Sammy Blais, just up from the Blues top farm club in San Antonio scored his first goal of the season to make it 4-1 in the third period. Binnington was solid the rest of the way and earned his second victory in as many starts.

The win inches the Blues closer to the .500 mark with an 18-20-4 record, good for 40 points, but still seven points out of a playoff spot.