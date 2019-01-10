Cancer deaths on a decline in the United States

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - U.S. cancer deaths have declined during the past 25 years. A new American Cancer Society study says that translates to a 27 percent decline or about 2.6 million fewer cancer deaths than if the death rate had remained at its peak.

Research shows there is a growing gap in death rates based on wealth, lifestyle, education, eating habits, and alcohol consumption.

The overall cancer death rate was about 20% higher among people living in the poorest counties in the United States compared with those in the most affluent counties.

SLUCare Oncologist, Dr. Theresa Schwartz with SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital discusses what is driving the decline.