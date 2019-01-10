× Cardinals hiring ushers and attendants for 2019 games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals are now accepting applications for people to work 2019 season games. The team is looking to fill usher and event attendant positions.

Ushers are responsible for greeting guests, screening them as they enter the ballpark and assisting them throughout the game, among other duties. Event Attendants are responsible for ensuring a clean atmosphere throughout the stadium.

Game-day staff enjoy benefits such as complimentary tickets, a reward and recognition program, select promotional items and discounted parking.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age or older. Visit cardinals.com/jobs for more information.