Explosion causes extensive damage at a north St. Louis County home

ST. ANN, Mo. – Firefighters are responding to a home explosion in St. Ann. Video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter shows a smoking home in the 3500 block of Marmary. First responders are at the house. The walls appear to have bowed and there is heavy damage to the structure.

It is not clear if there are injuries in this explosion. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.