Heavy snowfall expected to lead to cancellations across St. Louis region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Area schools are already making plans as winter weather heads towards St. Louis.

“As soon as I walk in the gym there's three people start asking me, 'What’s Plan B? What’s Plan B?,'” says Corey Nesslage, Kirkwood High School Athletic Director.

Big decisions for school administrators as winter weather headed our way and many are airing on the side of caution.

“We’ve decided tomorrow to dismiss two hours early That way will get our kids home before the bulk of the storm hits,” says Fort Zumwalt Superintendent Bernard DuBray.

The Fort Zumwalt School District is one of several in the St. Louis area that’s already announced it’s dismissing early and the list is continuing to grow.

“Make sure they call parents. That’s the number one thing. Call parents and let them know what time school is going to be out,” says one mom.

But with this snowstorm falling on a weekend, many schools are already looking at canceling extracurriculars as well. Kirkwood High School is rescheduling several events.

“Our last round will be tomorrow night. That will consist of four games so you’re talking about eight schools and then we also have a swim invite which would start tomorrow night and continue on Saturday and we also had a wrestling quad here on Saturday afternoon. This is probably one of the busier weekends we have so from a timing standpoint it’s not great but again the number one priority is safety,” says Nesslage.

“You don’t want any accidents or anything like that on the road so I would cancel,” says a parent.