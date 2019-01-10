How drivers can be prepared and stay safe when driving in winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Agencies all over our area are preparing for the approaching winter storm. They are getting plans in place so they know how to react if needed.

AAA is among the agencies getting ready to respond. In addition to the normal two dozen tow trucks that AAA has ready to roll, workers are adding towlines to about a dozen more trucks that are typically used for jump starts and lockouts.

That means AAA will have about three dozen tow trucks to help stranded drivers.

“We’re going over our trucks to make sure they have enough cable length in case we have to do a long extrication up a hill, make sure they’ve got good tires on them, make sure they’ve got the right strapping on them, all the lights work,” said Phil Linck, AAA.

At St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, air traffic is moving smoothly now. But that could change when the storm hits.

Airport spokesperson Jeff Lea says a winter response plan is in place. Lea says the airlines will de-ice their own planes but airport workers will handle many other jobs.

“Our airfield crews are going to keep the runways and taxiways operational through the storm,” he said. “And we have contractors that will work and partner with us along with the airlines to handle the areas around the aircraft when they’re parked at the gates.”

Trooper Dallas Thompson, Missouri State Highway Patrol, says the patrol will be able to move troopers where they are needed the most within the storm zone.

“We’ll monitor the roadways, we’ll monitor the amount of call volumes we start getting, and then we can adjust our manpower accordingly,” he said.

AAA is reminding you to have equipment in your car to help you deal with the storm.

Things like an ice scraper, washer fluid, anti-freeze, even a shovel.

And remember, no matter how prepared agencies like AAA are, it could take a while for crews to get to you in the storm if you need help.