Metro’s Most Wanted: Still looking for artist’s murderer two years later

Posted 10:41 pm, January 10, 2019

ST. LOUIS – More than two years after a talented artist was gunned down in the Central West End, St. Louis homicide detectives are still looking for the killer. Fox 2's Katherine Hessel sits down with the family, who has always believed in non-violence.