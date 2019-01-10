× Michigan keeps the Illini Winless in the Big Ten, 79-69

Second ranked Michigan came into the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday night and kept the Illini winless in Big Ten play with a 79-69 victory.

All five Michigan starters scored in double figures, led by Zavier Simpson’s 16 points. The Wolverines remain perfect on the season at 16-0 and 5-0 in the Big Ten.

It’s quite the opposite for Illinois. The loss drops their season record to 4-12 and 0-5 in Big Ten Conference play. The bright spot was Ayo Dosunmu. He made 10 of 16 shots in the contest for a game high 23 points.