ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Missouri Baptist’s basketball team off to Perfect Start

Posted 12:25 am, January 10, 2019, by

The Spartans of Missouri Baptist's men's basketball team is off to a perfect start this season. The Spartans stand at 17-0. They put that flawless record on the court this coming Thursday when they play Columbia College. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has the story of the stellar Spartans.

 