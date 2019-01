× Money Saver- Starbucks Happy Hour, half off lattes today

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 has a deal brewing to keep you warm today.

It’s Starbucks first happy hour of the year, offering an afternoon pick me up.

Starting at 3:00 p.m. until closing to stop by and get any latte or macchiato size grande or venti for half off.

This includes their new cinnamon shortbread latte.

If you’re already a rewards member it will be loaded for you or you can sign up for free.