× St. Louis County man charged for allegedly sending nude pics of ex-girlfriend to Facebook friends

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Mehlville man has been charged after sending images of his ex-girlfriend engaged in sexual activity to their friends. Court documents obtained by FOX 2 state that Adam Coffey, 34, has been charged with a felony count of Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images.

The incident happened on December 4, 2018. The probable cause statement says that Coffee sent many nude photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend to their friends. Her face is visible in the images sent through Facebook. She did not consent to the photos or videos being sent.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Coffee’s ex-girlfriend asked for an order of protection after he stalked her, sent threatening texts, and vandalized her car. She started carrying a gun after the incidents.

St. Louis Magazine recently profiled Coffey. He has been a trainer for more than a decade. They talked to him about bodybuilding and ways for others to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Coffee is currently being held in the St. Louis City Justice Center.