STL Moms: Should child supports cases be tried as civil or criminal?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The new St. Louis County Prosecutor, days after being sworn in, floated an idea about not prosecuting those who fail to pay child support. Wesley Bell claims that his office is moving toward prosecuting child support cases as civil not criminal. So what does all of this mean?

Attorney Jonathan Marks with The Marks Law Firm is here with more on your options if you have not received child support.

For more information: STLmoms.com

www.TheMarksLawFirm.com

Phone: (314) 720-8882

(636) 486-4186