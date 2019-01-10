The Better Business Bureau: Scam tracking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The BBB`s Scam Tracker statistics show St. Louis consumers lost $471,540 in 1,126 scams. About 14.5 percent of those scam reports were on phishing. Phishing is when someone reaches out via email, phone call or text message in an attempt to get personal information or money from their intended victim. Reports on online purchase scams made up nearly 13 percent of those reported to BBB by St. Louis-area consumers.

Chris Thetford with the BBB paid a visit to Fox 2 News to tell you more about the BBB's Scam Tracker, so you don't become a victim of a scam

