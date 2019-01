Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, Mo. - The city of Overland has settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the death of a man in police custody.

29-year-old Brian Strothkamp was in handcuffs but managed to jump out of a moving police car in 2015 on I-70 near Olive Boulevard.

He died the next day.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, his parents sued and won $90,000.

The officer involved was dropped from the lawsuit as part of the settlement.